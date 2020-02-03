WWE News: Triple H Sends Custom WWE Title To Kansas City Chiefs, The Rock Comments On Super Bowl Intro, Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks In Pizza Hut Commercial

– As is customary for whenever a sports team wins a big event, Triple H has sent a customized WWE title to the Kansas City Chiefs after they won the Super Bowl last night.

He wrote: “For the first time in 50 years, the Kansas City @Chiefs can say they are #SuperBowl Champions again! Congratulations to Coach Andy Reid, MVP @PatrickMahomes, @tkelce, and the entire organization. Bring this title back to the #ChiefsKingdom to celebrate!”

For the first time in 50 years, the Kansas City @Chiefs can say they are #SuperBowl Champions again! Congratulations to Coach Andy Reid, MVP @PatrickMahomes, @tkelce, and the entire organization. Bring this title back to the #ChiefsKingdom to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/hF3jtR1WCB — Triple H (@TripleH) February 3, 2020

– The Rock reacted to getting to prove the intro for the big game in a post on Twitter.

He wrote: “It’s my honor to be in my old stomping grounds of MIAMI to intro the NFC & AFC CHAMPS. Today, I live vicariously through you exceptional athletes. Have fun, LEAVE IT ALL on the field. Mahalo to the @NFL & @FoxTV for this epic opportunity.#HardestWorkersOnTheField#SuperBowl”

It’s my honor to be in my old stomping grounds of MIAMI to intro the NFC & AFC CHAMPS.

Today, I live vicariously through you exceptional athletes. Have fun, LEAVE IT ALL on the field.

Mahalo to the @NFL & @FoxTV for this epic opportunity.#HardestWorkersOnTheField#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/j50YhmfTCS — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 2, 2020

– Finally, one of the commercials for the game last night was for Pizza Hut, and featured Smackdown stars Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks.