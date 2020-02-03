wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Sends Custom WWE Title To Kansas City Chiefs, The Rock Comments On Super Bowl Intro, Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks In Pizza Hut Commercial
– As is customary for whenever a sports team wins a big event, Triple H has sent a customized WWE title to the Kansas City Chiefs after they won the Super Bowl last night.
He wrote: “For the first time in 50 years, the Kansas City @Chiefs can say they are #SuperBowl Champions again! Congratulations to Coach Andy Reid, MVP @PatrickMahomes, @tkelce, and the entire organization. Bring this title back to the #ChiefsKingdom to celebrate!”
For the first time in 50 years, the Kansas City @Chiefs can say they are #SuperBowl Champions again! Congratulations to Coach Andy Reid, MVP @PatrickMahomes, @tkelce, and the entire organization. Bring this title back to the #ChiefsKingdom to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/hF3jtR1WCB
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 3, 2020
– The Rock reacted to getting to prove the intro for the big game in a post on Twitter.
He wrote: “It’s my honor to be in my old stomping grounds of MIAMI to intro the NFC & AFC CHAMPS. Today, I live vicariously through you exceptional athletes. Have fun, LEAVE IT ALL on the field. Mahalo to the @NFL & @FoxTV for this epic opportunity.#HardestWorkersOnTheField#SuperBowl”
It’s my honor to be in my old stomping grounds of MIAMI to intro the NFC & AFC CHAMPS.
Today, I live vicariously through you exceptional athletes. Have fun, LEAVE IT ALL on the field.
Mahalo to the @NFL & @FoxTV for this epic opportunity.#HardestWorkersOnTheField#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/j50YhmfTCS
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 2, 2020
– Finally, one of the commercials for the game last night was for Pizza Hut, and featured Smackdown stars Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks.
sasha banks and roman reigns really are the faces of smackdown
— magaly (@BAYLEYSBALOR) February 2, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Weighs In On Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai Street Fight: “It’ll Be Explosive”
- Matt Hardy On Drew McIntyre’s Royal Rumble Win, Criticism of Brock Lesnar’s Early Rumble Dominance
- Booker T Shares His Thoughts on the Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle Incident, Offers Advice to Riddle
- Jon Moxley Explains How Randy Orton Caused Him to Ditch the Original Version of the Dirty Deeds