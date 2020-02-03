wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Sends Custom WWE Title To Kansas City Chiefs, The Rock Comments On Super Bowl Intro, Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks In Pizza Hut Commercial

February 3, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Triple H NXT Smackdown 11-1-19

– As is customary for whenever a sports team wins a big event, Triple H has sent a customized WWE title to the Kansas City Chiefs after they won the Super Bowl last night.

He wrote: “For the first time in 50 years, the Kansas City @Chiefs can say they are #SuperBowl Champions again! Congratulations to Coach Andy Reid, MVP @PatrickMahomes, @tkelce, and the entire organization. Bring this title back to the #ChiefsKingdom to celebrate!

– The Rock reacted to getting to prove the intro for the big game in a post on Twitter.

He wrote: “It’s my honor to be in my old stomping grounds of MIAMI to intro the NFC & AFC CHAMPS. Today, I live vicariously through you exceptional athletes. Have fun, LEAVE IT ALL on the field. Mahalo to the @NFL & @FoxTV for this epic opportunity.#HardestWorkersOnTheField#SuperBowl

– Finally, one of the commercials for the game last night was for Pizza Hut, and featured Smackdown stars Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Triple H, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading