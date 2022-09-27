Karl Anderson Comments On Hypothetical Split With Doc Gallows

In a recent Sports Illustrated interview, Karl Anderson spoke about the concept of himself and Doc Gallows going their separate ways. The Good Brothers have long been established as one of the best tag teams in the industry, and speculation about a possible split comes with the territory. Anderson himself has had undeniably successful singles matches against a number of NJPW opponents and addressed the possibilities for both options.

“People look at us primarily Anderson and Gallows, or Gallows and Anderson, and I love tag-team wrestling, but I do want a singles run,” the wrestler stated, when asked about possibly extending his NJPW singles run. “I came into my own during the G1 in 2011 when I started learning from Tanahashi and Shinsuke [Nakamura]. I wanted to build the types of matches they were creating, and then I started to do that.”

He continued, “I absolutely want an extended singles run in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. I was pushing for one in Impact, but the timing just didn’t work out. I love singles matches. It’s a different way to show people what I can do. I fucking love it.”

Anderson was not shy about his bond with his tag team partner, however. “No matter what, I’ll always be aligned with Gallows. When we came back to New Japan, there were no plans for a real tag team feud with anybody. It was this program with Tama [Tonga], but with me and Gallows, it’s always understood that we’re together,” he said.

“I’ve been on the road with him for 10 straight years. I don’t know what I’d do without him. He’s walked me to my room, and I’ve walked him to his room. We look out for each other, and we have a ridiculous chemistry together as humans that people want to see. We’re a package deal.”