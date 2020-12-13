wrestling / News
Karl Anderson Hypes Kenny Omega’s Appearance On This Week’s Impact Wrestling
December 13, 2020 | Posted by
Karl Anderson is looking forward to seeing Kenny Omega on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. As reported on Friday, Impact has confirmed that the AEW World Champion will be back on this week’s episode. Omega also appeared on last night’s Final Resolution Impact! Plus event in a segment with Anderson.
Anderson took to his Twitter account on Sunday morning, posting:
“See you Tuesday on @IMPACTWRESTLING, brother @KennyOmegamanX. With love, #TheMachineGun.”
See you Tuesday on @IMPACTWRESTLING , brother @KennyOmegamanX
With love,#TheMachineGun pic.twitter.com/EzAjVyhsg4
— The Machine Gun (@MachineGunKA) December 13, 2020
