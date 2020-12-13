wrestling / News

Karl Anderson Hypes Kenny Omega’s Appearance On This Week’s Impact Wrestling

December 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Don Callis Kenny Omega

Karl Anderson is looking forward to seeing Kenny Omega on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. As reported on Friday, Impact has confirmed that the AEW World Champion will be back on this week’s episode. Omega also appeared on last night’s Final Resolution Impact! Plus event in a segment with Anderson.

Anderson took to his Twitter account on Sunday morning, posting:

“See you Tuesday on @IMPACTWRESTLING, brother @KennyOmegamanX. With love, #TheMachineGun.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Karl Anderson, Kenny Omega, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading