Impact Wrestling Confirms Kenny Omega Returning For Next Week’s Show

As previously reported, this week’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter claimed that current AEW Champion Kenny Omega would be returning to Impact Wrestling for next week’s show on AXS TV. Impact has confirmed that Omega will indeed be appearing on the show.

The company took to Twitter to announces that Omega and Don Callis would be returning to Impact for the second straight week, thus continuing the ongoing storyline involving Impact and AEW.

Omega’s first appearance on Impact garnered a huge boost in both total viewership and in the key 18-49 demographic, with the company scoring its best numbers in over two years.

Additionally, PWInsider also reported that a champion vs. champion match could be in the works between the two companies, with Omega potentially squaring off against current Impact Champion Rich Swann.