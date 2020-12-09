Impact Wrestling Rating Spikes With Kenny Omega Appearance

AEW’s Kenny Omega crossover with Impact Wrestling paid off in droves for the latter, handing the show it’s best numbers in over two years. Tuesday night’s episode of Impact scored a 0.08 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 221,000 viewers. Those numbers are up 60% and 33% from the previous week’s 166,000 and 0.05. The demo rating was the best number for Impact Wrestling since July 12th, 2018 when it did a 0.08 rating on POP TV, while the audience was the best since the September 27th, 2018 show’s 222,000 on POP.

As reported last night, the show’s Twitch airing had over 50,000 concurrent viewers compared to the usual 2,500 to 3,500 concurrent number. The views for the full YouTube episode of Impact are up to 218,675, well above normal YouTube numbers for the channel. While Impact doesn’t usually post full episodes online (thus making direct comparisons difficult), the full show for Turning Point has 184,441 after three weeks of viewing.

Impact ranked at #96 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. History’s Curse of Oak Island won the night for cable with a 0.59 demo rating and 2.763 million viewers.