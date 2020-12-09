Impact Wrestling Sees Massive Twitch Viewing Bump With AEW Crossover

Impact Wrestling has already registered a major win in their crossover with AEW, with Twitch viewing numbers going through the roof for tonight’s show. Tonight’s episode passed the 40,000 viewer mark by the first half-hour of the show, smashing their previous record of concurrent viewers which was 15,449 on April 7th, 2018. The peak viewership for the episode was 52,462.

By comparison, last week’s numbers peaked at 3,097 viewers. The show typically averages between 2,500 to 3,500 viewers, with some occasional spikes like the July 22nd, 2020 episode that did 8,023 concurrent viewers.

