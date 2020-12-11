wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Likely To Make Future Appearances On Impact Wrestling
December 11, 2020 | Posted by
AEW World Champion Kenny Omega made an appearance on last Tuesday’s episode of Impact Wrestling, giving it its best ratings in two years. Impact’s Scott D’Amore later teased that Omega could make another appearance soon. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Omega will appear on the December 15th episode this Tuesday.
In addition to that, it’s also likely that Omega will headline “at least some” of Impact’s PPVs.
