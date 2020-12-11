Impact and AEW Considering Champion vs. Champion Match

This past week’s episode of Impact Wrestling featured a segment in which Impact World Champion Rich Swann was not allowed to go to the parking lot because AEW World Champion Kenny Omega had his bus out there. Later on, Omega hinted that he might want to collect Swann’s belt to go with his AEW and AAA titles.

According to PWinsider, the parking lot segment was “absolutely step one” of a possible Omega-Swann match in 2021.