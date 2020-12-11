wrestling / News
Impact and AEW Considering Champion vs. Champion Match
December 11, 2020 | Posted by
This past week’s episode of Impact Wrestling featured a segment in which Impact World Champion Rich Swann was not allowed to go to the parking lot because AEW World Champion Kenny Omega had his bus out there. Later on, Omega hinted that he might want to collect Swann’s belt to go with his AEW and AAA titles.
According to PWinsider, the parking lot segment was “absolutely step one” of a possible Omega-Swann match in 2021.
More Trending Stories
- Damian Priest On Not Initially Being Invested In Leon Ruff Storyline, What Changed His Mind, Working With Johnny Gargano
- Dakota Kai Shuts Down Twitter User Who Took Shots at NXT Women’s Division
- Impact Wrestling Says 750,000 People Watched This Week’s Episode, More Kenny Omega Teased
- Kenny Omega Asks Fans Why Their Favorites Don’t Move The Needle