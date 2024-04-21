Karl Anderson Reflects On Bullet Club Run, Recalls Coming Up With Name

Karl Anderson was part of the original iteration of the Bullet Club, and he recently looked back at the group’s formation. Anderson was a founding member of the NJPW stable alongside Finn Balor, Bad Luck Fale, and Tama Tonga, and he talked about that era in a new interview with Busted Open Radio. You can see the highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On coming up with the name: “Finn Balor goes, ‘They asked me what [we] think the name should be. What do you think?’ I said, ‘I don’t care, Ferg. Tell me.’ He said, ‘I think Bullet Club.’ I said, ‘Beautiful. I love the sound of it.’ That was it.”

On having creative freedom with the group: “[We were] able to just be who we are, and talk crap, and say anything we wanted. I remember I got a DM from Bray Wyatt, messaging me like, ‘This Bullet Club stuff is crazy. You guys look like you’re having the greatest time of your lives.’ And it’s like yeah, we were. We were having a lot of fun, but we wanted to make a lot more money. We wanted to come to WWE at some point.”

On the group taking off when AJ Styles, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks came in: “That’s when the new shirt came out and — bam. This thing exploded. All of a sudden, all of us just started to feel like this is kind of crazy.”