wrestling / News

Karl Fredericks Says He Asked For His WWE Release

June 22, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Eddy Thorpe WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

Karl Fredericks says that he asked for his WWE NXT release. Fredericks worked in NXT as Eddy Thorpe and was among those were let go in early May. Fredericks posted to Twitter on Sunday to comment on his release, retweeting a comment from a fan prasing him for his social media activity. He wrote:

“I asked for my release from WWE so I could do something f**king meaningful with my life.”

In a follow-up post responding to a fan who joked that WWE would have had him do a set with Israeli DJ Yosef Asaf Borger at Night of Champions, he said:

“No. WWE wouldn’t let me DJ for free in Vegas mania weekend.

While other talent got to make money on their outside ventures.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Eddy Thorpe, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading