Karmen Petrovic Announced To Compete At Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII

Karmen Petrovic is heading to Bloodsport XIII for another fight. Josh Barnett announced on Sunday that the WWE NXT star is set to compete at Bloodsport XIII, marking her second match at a Bloodsport event.

Petrovic previously faced Sumie Sakai at Bloodsport XII and picked up the win.

The updated lineup for the show, which takes place in Las Vegas and airs on Triller TV+, is:

* Miyu Yamashita vs. TBA

* David Modzmanashvili vs. TBA

* Tom Lawlor vs. TBA

* Timothy Thatcher vs. TBA

* Simon Gotch vs. TBA

* Shinya Aoki vs. TBA

* Jonathan Gresham vs. TBA

* Natalya vs. TBA

* Royce Isaacs vs. TBA

* Maika vs. TBA

* Leyla Hirsch vs. TBA

* Konami vs. TBA

* Pete Dunne vs. TBA

* Gabe Kidd vs. TBA

* Karrion Kross vs. TBA

* Karmen Petrovic vs. TBA