Karmen Petrovic Injury Announced On WWE NXT

Karmen Petrovic is out of action with an injury, as revealed on this week’s WWE NXT. Tuesday night’s show saw Petrovic come out with a crutch to corner Natalya for a match against Izzi Dame. Vic Joseph said on commentary that the match was originally supposed to be Petrovic vs. Dame but that Petrovic suffered an injury on an NXT live event over the weekend.

Petrovic competed against Jakara Jackson at the NXT live event on May 31st. No word as of yet on the specifics around the injury.