Karrion Kross Praises Bloodline Civil War Match From Money in the Bank

Karrion Kross loved the storytelling in the Bloodline Civil War match at Money in the Bank, calling it one of the best matches he’s ever seen. Kross was a guest on Keepin’ It 100 and talked about the match, which saw The usos beat Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, in terms of its storytelling work. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the importance of storytelling in a match: “I mean I’ve always tried to tell a story of what I’m doing to give people a reason to really care just behind having a winner or loser. How imperative it is to have like a real reason why these guys are in the ring, I think that’s — I overlooked that prior to getting into WWE because it wasn’t a necessity to have because a lot of the matches we could have on the independents were cold matches. You go in there. It’s the first day that you met the guy. If you’re smart and you’re a professional, you’ve watched his stuff so you can understand what he does, and you guys from your timing together with the time allotted out there live.

On the Bloodline Civil War match’s storytelling: “Being in the machine now and seeing how important storytelling is — I can give you a prime example. That tag team match with The Bloodline, the Civil War, that was in my opinion, that was one of the best matches I’ve ever seen in my life. I’m not just putting it over because I’m in the company, I just mean I felt like I was watching a movie.”