Karrion Kross Comments on Jacob Fatu’s WWE Debut

– As previously reported, Jacob Fatu made his WWE debut last night, joining The Bloodline. Karrion Kross later commented on Fatu’s debut on social media, which you can see below.

He noted that WWE SmackDown is now in “deep ****.” Karrion Kross wrote, “I’ve been fighting Jacob Fatu for over 10 years all over the continent from east to west… Trust me when I say this: #Smackdown is in DEEP ****. Good luck. ⏳”