Jacob Fatu Makes WWE Debut On Smackdown, Joins The Bloodline

Jacob Fatu is officially in WWE, making his debut on this week’s Smackdown and joining The Bloodline. Fatu made his long-awaited debut on Friday’s show, coming to Solo Sikoa’s aid and attacking Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, & Kevin Owens.

The trio of babyfaces had Sikoa down in a corner when he seemingly begged off, but them smiles as Fatu came into the ring behind the group. He superkicked Rhodes and Orton, then shrugged off a superkick from Owens and clotheslined him down. He ended up splashing Cody Rhodes through the commentary table.

Fatu is said to have signed with WWE in April. He was previously with MLW, where he had a reign as World Heavyweight Champion.