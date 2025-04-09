Mark Henry Was Impressed by Megan Bayne at AEW Dynasty

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Mark Henry said that he was impresed by the performance of Megan Bayne at this past Sunday’s AEW Dynasty PPV event. Bayne had a women’s title match with Toni Storm at the show, which Storm won.

Henry said on Bayne, “Megan Bayne and ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm did really, really well. It was long but it was good. … [Bayne] impressed the s**t out of me with her endurance.” The Hall of Famer continued, “And [there were] things that she was doing late in the match, some of which [were] very complicated, and she got through that s**t like nothing.”