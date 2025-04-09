WWE Announces New Sponsorship Deal With Minute Maid

Sports Business Journal reports that WWE has announced a new sponsorship deal with Minute Maid, which is now the company’s ‘Official Juice Partner’. The deal will include brand integration on WWE RAW, Wrestlemania 41, Summerslam and more.

This will include ‘custom broadcast integrations’ on RAW on Netflix, which will include a new commercial on the April 14 episode. It features Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair and Jey Uso as the ‘Juice Crew’. There will also be limited Minute Maid packaging with WWE superstars, with flavors like lemonade, fruit punch, blue raspberry and more. Finally, there will also be a custom digital content series called “Juice Up Your Mondays”, as well as live event promotion and more.