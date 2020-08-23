UPDATED: Karrion Kross Suffers Injury During NXT TakeOver XXX Main Event, WWE Statement

UPDATED: WWE issued the following update on the Karrion Kross injury:

Karrion Kross sustains shoulder injury at NXT TakeOver XXX Karrion Kross captured the NXT Championship from Keith Lee at TakeOver XXX, and he did it after sustaining a shoulder injury, WWE.com has learned. WWE medical staff confirmed that Kross sustained a separated acromioclavicular joint during his battle with The Limitless One. Despite the injury, a determined Kross took down the champion, showing incredible toughness by lifting Lee up for a devastating Doomsday Saito off the middle rope to claim the NXT Championship. Kross will have an MRI on Monday to determine the full extent of the injury. Stick with WWE Digital and Social platforms for more on Karrion Kross’ status as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL: During a conference call with the media following NXT TakeOver XXX tonight, Triple H revealed that Karrion Kross suffered a separated shoulder during his match against Keith Lee. Kross was able to work through the injury and complete the match, but is now set to undergo an MRI. It remains to be seen if Kross will miss any time.

Triple H discussed how his heart breaks for Kross who has worked his entire career to get to the moment he was at today only to get injured in the middle of the match. He praised Kross for gutting through the match and having a man of Keith Lee’s size on his shoulders.

He also praised Lee for being able to help Kross work through his injury and finish the match.