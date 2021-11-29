Katie Forbes Wants To Join WWE But Thinks She Might Be Too Inappropriate

In an interview with XeniaDidThat (via Wrestling Inc), Katie Forbes said that she would like to join WWE, but is concerned that she might be seen as too inappropriate for their brand. Here are highlights:

On joining WWE: “Yes, that’s what I want to do. I do. On Impact Wrestling I had the highest amount of views out of everybody on YouTube. So I was like, ‘Katie equals clicks.’ But I might be a little too inappropriate for WWE right now. That’s what I am scared of. But I don’t know, I’m scandalous, that’s just me.”

On why it’s hard for fans to get attached to WWE right now: “I’ve heard that in AEW that they have longer storylines so that the fans can get more involved in it. WWE seems like it’s at a changing point right now the way they are doing so many layoffs. It’s hard for the fans to even get attached to a storyline or get attached to a character. Because their favorite is doing good and then getting squashed or they’re doing good and then getting released all of a sudden. They’re like, ‘damn, I can’t even get invested in these people,’ because the turnaround is so quick.”

On if wrestlers can become legends today: “Me and Rob were talking about that. It’s going to be hard for the generation now to become legends like him, have a Hall Of Fame career. People like Braun Strowman, didn’t he main event WrestleMania? He had a big push. Then getting released after that, then Rob is like, ‘wonder if that would qualify a Hall Of Fame career?’ Because Rob was on for so long but he didn’t have the push like that. Back in the day, we had legends because we would see the same people over and over. But now they push to the moon and gone.”