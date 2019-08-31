wrestling / News
Kay Lee Ray Captures NXT UK Women’s Championship at UK Takeover: Cardiff (Pics, Video)
– Kay Lee Ray is your new NXT UK Women’s Champion, having won the title in a hard-fought match at NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff. Ray defeated Toni Storm to capture the title, securing her first reign with the championship.
You can see pics and video from the match below. Storm won the championship at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool in January, with her reign ending at 231 days. Our full coverage of the show is here.
Mind games can only get you so far… @Kay_Lee_Ray has ARRIVED! #NXTUKTakeOver pic.twitter.com/iapdNzluOu
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 31, 2019
KICKSTART OUR HEART!!! 🖤❤️
It's @tonistorm_ time. #NXTUKTakeOver #ToniTime pic.twitter.com/G7VKoK15BQ
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2019
.@tonistorm_ isn't wasting ANY time taking it to @Kay_Lee_Ray!#NXTUKTakeOver: Cardiff pic.twitter.com/FYiU5idBlU
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2019
.@tonistorm_ is STUNNED!
Somehow, @Kay_Lee_Ray KICKS OUT of #StormZero. #NXTUKTakeOver pic.twitter.com/sov3CisaRp
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) August 31, 2019
Go big or go home. #NXTUKTakeOver @Kay_Lee_Ray @tonistorm_ pic.twitter.com/VdeZK727rf
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2019
#ToniTime is over. It's all about @Kay_Lee_Ray now. #NXTUKTakeOver #AndNew pic.twitter.com/jY5a5LIkyI
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2019
The #NXTUK Women's division has been shaken to its core. #AndNew #NXTUKTakeOver @Kay_Lee_Ray pic.twitter.com/XrWhQYlo3d
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) August 31, 2019
