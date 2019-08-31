Kay Lee Ray Captures NXT UK Women’s Championship at UK Takeover: Cardiff (Pics, Video)

– Kay Lee Ray is your new NXT UK Women’s Champion, having won the title in a hard-fought match at NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff. Ray defeated Toni Storm to capture the title, securing her first reign with the championship.

You can see pics and video from the match below. Storm won the championship at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool in January, with her reign ending at 231 days. Our full coverage of the show is here.