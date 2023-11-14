Kazuchika Okada Is Open To a Fan Vote For Wrestle Kingdom 18 Main Event

Kazuchika Okada wants to see the IWGP World Heavyweight Title match headline Wrestle Kingdom 18, but he’s open to a fan vote for it. SANADA is defending the World Championship against Tetsuya Naito at the PPV while Okada faces Bryan Danielson. Fans previously voted for the main event back in 2014 when the Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi match for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship was considered to be on the level of the Okada vs. Naito IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match, and the IC Title match won the vote.

Okada was asked by Tokyo Sports whether he thought a fan vote should determine which of the matches should main event this year’s show, and he said he wants the World Title match to top the card but if the fans want to vote, they should be allowed.

“I can understand if I were to say, ‘It’s okay to do it,’ but I think the customers are starting to say that,” he said. “I can understand if I say, ‘Why don’t we do it,’ but I think the audience is starting to say that. It was 10 years ago, right? I want New Japan to have IWGP fights as the main event, so I hope they will never waver. But, well…if I’m going to do it, I’ll do it. I think it’s okay to do as much as you want to do.”

SANADA vs. Naito is currently listed as the main event.