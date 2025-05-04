Keanu Carver Deletes Twitter Account Following Tweets About WWE Roster Cuts

As previously reported, WWE released over fifteen talents yesterday, including Dakota Kai, Cora Jade, Braun Strowman and more. One talent still on the roster, Keanu Carver, was not happy about the news. He tweeted several inflammatory messages before eventually deleting his account.

Searching for his name on the social media platform will show you screenshots of some of the comments. He seemed to be particularly bothered about the release of one talent, who he said was a “real one”.

He then wrote: “These mfs ain ready for ts dickriding these Samoan mfs who think they like that who be voting for Trump n ain really like that.”

After that, he deleted his account.