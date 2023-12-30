Keith Lee Says He’s Been Working Through An Injury Since Last Year

In a post on Twitter, Keith Lee said that he’s been working through an injury since last year and says it’s been worse in recent weeks.

He wrote: “Today… I keep it very real with you guys.

I have been working through an injury since Arthur Ashe Stadium 2022. It has been mostly well taken care of.

Things have been worse since Final Battle. I am trying to get through today for you guys, but I cannot promise anything.”

Today… I keep it very real with you guys. I have been working through an injury since Arthur Ashe Stadium 2022. It has been mostly well taken care of. Things have been worse since Final Battle. I am trying to get through today for you guys, but I cannot promise anything. — Excellent Lee (@RealKeithLee) December 30, 2023

This isn’t Lee’s first difficulty with his health in the past few years. He previously noted that had issues with heart inflammation following a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Lee is scheduled for a match with Swerve Strickland on tonight’s AEW Worlds End PPV.