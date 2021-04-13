Kelly Kelly Weds Boyfriend Joe Coba

– Former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly (aka Barbie Blank) has tied the knot. The former WWE 24/7 and Divas champion married her fiancé, Joe Coba, earlier this week. She, Coba, and friends shared photos from the ceremony on Instagram, which you can see below.

This is the second marriage for Kelly Kelly. She previously married hockey player Sheldon Souray in 2016. The couple divorced in 2017. The former WWE Superstar wrote the following on her wedding:

“It’s you and me forever baby! @joebcoba You truly are my whole world, lover, and best friend. I cannot wait to walk with you hand and hand thru life. And honestly it’s the best feeling in the world to call you my husband! ‘Love is passion, obsession, someone you can’t live without. Find someone you can love like crazy and who will love you the same way back.’” “There’s so many people we have to thank who helped make our big day come to life! I have to start with our wedding planners @partnersincrafting who brought our dream wedding to life, who worked countless hours to make my vision come to be a true life fairytale! My wedding dresses designers @waltercollection and @ryanpatrosofficial who took an inspiration that @brianvalentine and I had and made the wedding dresses of my dreams, speaking of @brianvalentine all of your behind the scene hours of helping me and joe from my makeup, to what songs the string quartet should play, you truly are one of a kind. And @lovestruckblooms for providing the most beautiful florals I have ever seen! @heatherandersonphotography for being the best wedding photographer I could of ever asked for! And Omg can we talk about our wedding venue @serendipity_weddings I found this venue on my Pinterest board, the second We walked thru it, I knew this was my dream venue it seriously is like a fairytale I have only imagined in my dreams.”

Her new husband, Joe Cobal, added in his own Instagram post, “We made it! Married and couldn’t be happier. Thanks to everyone who came out. I couldn’t have dreamt a enjoyable time with family, friends and my newly wedded WIFE!!!”

Blank and Coba were married in Los Angeles, California. On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy couple.