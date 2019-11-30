Kelly Klein Reveals ROH Blocked Her on Twitter

– As previously reported, Ring of Honor (ROH) claimed that company was not renewing the contract of Women of Honor champion Kelly Klein after she publicized various issues and approved Joey Mercury to release emails between her and ROH General Manager Greg Gilleland. Klein is still reportedly dealing with an injury and has post-concussion syndrome. And now it looks like ROH blocked her on Twitter. You can check out her tweet on ROH blocking her below.

Klein wrote today, “Still gonna support the amazing talent. [*Shrugs*]”