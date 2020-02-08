wrestling / News
Ken Shamrock and Max Bretos To Call Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport III
Josh Barnett announced on ESPN Sportscenter today that Ken Shamrock and Max Bretos will provide commentary for his upcoming Bloodsport III event. He later confirmed it on Twitter. The event happens on April 2 at the courtyard in The Cuban Club in Ybor City.
He wrote: “We are proud to announce that we will have ESPN’s Max Bretos along with “The World’s Most Dangerous Man” Ken Shamrock on color. There’s only ONE Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport.”
This year we're stepping up the show in every aspect.
We are proud to announce that we will have ESPN's Max Bretos along with "The World's Most Dangerous Man" Ken Shamrock on color.
There's only ONE Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport.@MaxBretosSports@ShamrockKen @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/tTMfavYhrm
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) February 8, 2020
Me sitting this close to this competition is going to be hard to sit still https://t.co/iBQNMIx0YA
— KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) February 8, 2020
