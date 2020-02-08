Ken Shamrock and Max Bretos To Call Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport III

Josh Barnett announced on ESPN Sportscenter today that Ken Shamrock and Max Bretos will provide commentary for his upcoming Bloodsport III event. He later confirmed it on Twitter. The event happens on April 2 at the courtyard in The Cuban Club in Ybor City.

He wrote: “We are proud to announce that we will have ESPN’s Max Bretos along with “The World’s Most Dangerous Man” Ken Shamrock on color. There’s only ONE Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport.”

This year we're stepping up the show in every aspect. We are proud to announce that we will have ESPN's Max Bretos along with "The World's Most Dangerous Man" Ken Shamrock on color. There's only ONE Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport.@MaxBretosSports@ShamrockKen @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/tTMfavYhrm — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) February 8, 2020