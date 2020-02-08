wrestling / News

Ken Shamrock and Max Bretos To Call Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport III

February 8, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Josh Barnett announced on ESPN Sportscenter today that Ken Shamrock and Max Bretos will provide commentary for his upcoming Bloodsport III event. He later confirmed it on Twitter. The event happens on April 2 at the courtyard in The Cuban Club in Ybor City.

He wrote: “We are proud to announce that we will have ESPN’s Max Bretos along with “The World’s Most Dangerous Man” Ken Shamrock on color. There’s only ONE Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport.

