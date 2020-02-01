wrestling / News

Josh Barnett Comments On Killer Kelly Bloodsport III Appearance

February 1, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee

Josh Barnett has announced that NXT UK star Killer Kelly will be apart of Bloodsport III on April 2. It happens at the at the Courtyard of the Cuban Club in Ybor City, Tampa, Florida.

Barnett wrote: “In an event full of killers, what’s one more? Killer Kelly is coming to Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport.

Kelly replied: “Surprise, motherf*ckers.

So far the card includes Barnett vs. Jon Moxley, as well as an appearance from Jeff Cobb.

