– During a recent interview with Fightful’s The Wrestling Perspective podcast, former WWE Superstar and UFC fighter Ken Shamrock discussed training with Bret Hart in Calgary ahead of WrestleMania 13 and his WWE debut. Below are some highlights:

Ken Shamrock on the experience of training with Bret Hart and Stu Hart: “I had the privilege of being able to go to Calgary and work with Bret Hart, and with some other guys, and even Stu. I didn’t know the significance of that until later, but when I was there, it felt like I was at home. I could relate to these guys, they were all hard workers, they all had goals, and they set goals and they would accomplish them by hard work. I felt at home there, and I learned a lot in a short amount of time that I was there.”

On prepping for WrestleMania 13 where he served as the guest referee: “I think by being there, it helped me truly understand the character I needed to be going into pro wrestling. I wasn’t a pro wrestler, I was an MMA fighter, I was a mixed martial artist, and I need to make sure that I stayed true to that character. I was going into pro wrestling, and Bret helped me do that by making sure everything I did was along the same lines as who I was as a submission specialist.”