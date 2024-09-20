wrestling / News

Kendal Grey & Carlee Bright Appear On TNA Impact, Challenge For Knockouts Tag Titles

September 19, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Impact Kendal Gray Carlee Bright Image Credit: TNA

NXT’s Kendal Grey & Carlee Bright made a trip over to TNA, challenging for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships on Impact. Thursday night’s show saw Grey and Bright face Spitfire for the titles.

Spitfire was ultimately victorious in the match to retain their titles. You can see a couple highlights below:

