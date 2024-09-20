wrestling / News
Kendal Grey & Carlee Bright Appear On TNA Impact, Challenge For Knockouts Tag Titles
NXT’s Kendal Grey & Carlee Bright made a trip over to TNA, challenging for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships on Impact. Thursday night’s show saw Grey and Bright face Spitfire for the titles.
Spitfire was ultimately victorious in the match to retain their titles. You can see a couple highlights below:
.@kendalgreywwe and @CarleeBrightWWE from @WWENXT get a shot a Spitfires Knockouts Tag Team Championships! @AriannaGraceWWE
Subscribe to TNA to watch #TNAiMPACT NOW: https://t.co/UOkcaGoNH4 pic.twitter.com/tVdx7QIuHV
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 20, 2024
.@DaniLuna_pro and @JodyThreat with a HUGE Double Suplex!
Subscribe to TNA to watch #TNAiMPACT NOW: https://t.co/UOkcaGoNH4 pic.twitter.com/bUhBGXkse8
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 20, 2024