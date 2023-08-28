Kenny King Retains Digital Media Championship At Impact Emergence

Kenny King beat Johnny Swinger to defend his Digital Media Championship at Impact Emergence on Sunday. King defeated Swinger on the main card of the show despite some help by Heath on Swinger’s behalf, pinning the challenger after the Royal Flush to retain.

King’s reign, his first with the title, is now at 44 days. He won the title from Joe Hendry at Slammiversary. You can see our live coverage of the show here.