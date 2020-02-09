Kenny King on the BDC’s Death in TNA Due to Lucha Underground Cease & Desist

Kenny King spoke with Fightful for a new interview and discussed the ignominious end of the Beat Down Club in TNA, plus more. The BDC consisted of MVP, Kenny King, Lashley, Low Ki, Samoa Joe, Eric Young, Homicide, and Hernandez at various points from 2014 through 2015 and was positioned in a strong point in the company. However, in June of 2015 – when the group was MVP, King, Homicide, and Hernandez – Lucha Underground got into a legal dispute with TNA over Hernandez’s contract status. TNA had to scrap a ton of material that had been filmed and MVP left the company right after. Homicide was injured and quietly released, leaving the group dead.

You can see highlights from the interview below:

On Lucha Underground’s cease and desist killing the BDC in TNA: “That’s the part that really still hurts my heart to this day. I still get people on the internet, Twitter, Facebook, from Instagram, people that come up to me in person and say ‘Aw, man. The BDC was so dope. We still think about and rep the BDC.’ It was just that it came to a halt in such a, I guess unceremonious and really terrible fashion. You build seven or nine weeks of TV and you have a group that’s the main focus for seven weeks of it and then you get hit with a cease and desist letter, everything falls apart. I was the last holder on, I think. My contract was up, I think I was out pretty soon after that.”

On the formation of La Faccion Ingobernable: “A lot of people ask me this and a lot of people are curious about how this came. I think this best thing about this is that, just like the BDC, this is an organic thing. This isn’t creative saying, ‘Hey, let’s shoehorn Kenny King in with these guys.’ I think it started when I met Rush for the first time when I did the CMLL [International] Grand Prix 2017. I met Rush, and met his brothers, Mistico and Dragon [Lee], and his father [la] Bestia. That was just a brief meeting, and then I’ve met Dragon and formed a smaller relationship with Dragon Lee as he was coming back and forth doing his little stints here in ROH because I don’t know if a lot of people know it, but yo habla español. So, that also had something to do with it. But, really, and we’re actually talking about putting something out about this, especially when I started taking Amy Rose under my wing, right? I saw that having a beautiful Spanish woman is always a bridge to different places.”

On keeping the group on top in ROH: “I can communicate a little bit more effectively with Dragon Lee and Rush. Then it just became a thing where, I mean, Rush is Los Ingobernables, he is the one who started the whole situation. Everybody who puts their fist up or says ‘tranquilo’ is paying homage to Rush. The day that, we had a couple of closed door meetings and what not, and the day that Rush asked me to become Los Ingoberables and told me what his plans were, I was very honored. It’s as storied a group or a faction as there is in pro wrestling. So, that’s what I think that’s what the best thing, and I think this is the thing the people gotta know about this is, the reason why it’s going to be so successful is because it’s organic. There was no guys with pens and laptops saying, ‘Okay, this is going to be a great idea.’ This was guys that represent what Ingobernables means to the core, looking at me and seeing somebody that is exactly like them and knowing with our skill set there’s nothing that we can’t have.”