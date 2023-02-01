wrestling / News

Kenny King Re-Ups With Impact Wrestling for Another Year

February 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Kenny King Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Wrestler Kenny King announced that he’s re-upped with Impact Wrestling and signed a new one-year contract with the company. King announced the news today on The BET 1140 AM Radio Las Vegas. You can see King’s announcement below.

