Kenny King Re-Ups With Impact Wrestling for Another Year
February 1, 2023 | Posted by
– Wrestler Kenny King announced that he’s re-upped with Impact Wrestling and signed a new one-year contract with the company. King announced the news today on The BET 1140 AM Radio Las Vegas. You can see King’s announcement below.
.@KennyKingPb2 has agreed to terms and is re-signing on a one year deal, resign with @IMPACTWRESTLING ahead of #NoSurrender. Sources: Himself.
📺: https://t.co/etYw5zfHW4
📻: https://t.co/NP9vQBkJJG@thebetlasvegas | @AudacySports | #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/6WkGMNAmvO
— Adrian Hernandez (@AdrianRadio93) February 1, 2023
