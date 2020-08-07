Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa To Host Zoom Seminar For Tokai University Students

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa will have a zoom seminar for Tokai University students on August 8 in Japan. Omega will talk about his role as the executive vice president of AEW with Nakazawa as his assistant. Nakazawa is a graduate of Tokai University.

Due to increased interest and requests, the show will be available for free. It will be English and begins at 11:30 PM ET tonight and 8:30 PM PT.