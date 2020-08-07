wrestling / News
Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa To Host Zoom Seminar For Tokai University Students
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa will have a zoom seminar for Tokai University students on August 8 in Japan. Omega will talk about his role as the executive vice president of AEW with Nakazawa as his assistant. Nakazawa is a graduate of Tokai University.
Due to increased interest and requests, the show will be available for free. It will be English and begins at 11:30 PM ET tonight and 8:30 PM PT.
Wow. The online seminar by Kenny and me for @Tokai_Univ_ is now open for not only for the students but also for everybody due to many inquiries to the university. Please join us. Note that the time is Japanese time although the seminar will be in English.https://t.co/iEAS2LdCgs
— 中澤マイケル (@MichaelNakazawa) August 4, 2020
