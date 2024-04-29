Kenny Omega Calls Match With El Generico One Of His Favorites

During his latest Twitch broadcast (per Fightful), Kenny Omega recalled a bout he had with El Generico at PWG Express Written Consent in February 2009.

Before signing with WWE, Sami Zayn portrayed the gimmick. He said,

“My favorite match in PWG? That’s a good question. One that I really enjoyed that I think was just so fun to watch from start to finish was my match against, and, I mean, he’s long since retired, but before he retired and went back to his orphanage in Mexico, I had a good match with a guy named El Generico, do you guys remember him? I don’t know what he’s up to now. I hope he’s doing okay, but that’s one of my favorites. ”