Kenny Omega Retains International Title, Confronted By Kazuchika Okada At AEW Fyter Fest

Kenny Omega remains your AEW International Champion and was confronted by Kazuchika Okada after his match at AEW Fyter Fest. Wednesday night’s show saw Omega defeat Claudio Castagnoli, Brody King, and Mascara Dorada to retain his title. Following the match, Okada came to the ring and the two men stared off before holding their titles in the air.

Okada is the current AEW Continental Champion. Omega’s title reign stands at 88 days, having won the title from Konosuke Takeshita at AEW Revolution.

