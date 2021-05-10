Kenny Omega Looks Back on G1 Climax 27 Match With Tetsuya Naito

Kenny Omega shared his recollation of his G1 Climax 27 with Tetsuya Naito on 2017. Omega retweeted a clip from a fan on Sunday of the G1 Climax 27 finale, which saw Naito pick up the win. Staying in character, Omega wrote:

Naito robbed me of winning 2 in a row. He got the win and used my inhuman ability to have the best match of his career. I can’t forgive that.”

Omega is currently the AEW, Impact Wrestling, and AAA Mega Heavyweight champion. Naito would go on to face Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 12 in January of 2018, but come up in his quest to take the IWGP Heavyweight Championship from Okada. He has since held the title twice, both times in 2020.