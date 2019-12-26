Kenny Omega & Michael Nakazawa Appear on Young Bucks’ YouTube Series

– Kenny Omega & Michael Nakazawa are the latest guests on the Young Bucks’ “Wrestlers On The Road Ordering Room Service” series. You can see the video below, which features Omega and Nakazawa talking about their careers and more. Omega recalls his time in the Bullet Club and how the Young Bucks pushed him to get on social media and Pro Wrestling Tees, first meeting the Bucks and working with them in New Japan, while Matt Jackson talks about learning when AJ Styles and The Club were going to WWE. The group also talks about the origins of Being the Elite and more: