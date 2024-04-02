Kenny Omega’s Twitter Gets Hacked

Kenny Omega’s Twitter was hacked for a little bit today. The AEW star has confirmed that his account had been hacked but that he’s regained control after the account had posted now-deleted tweets (a href=https://www.wrestlinginc.com/1553815/aew-star-kenny-omega-social-media-seemingly-hacked/ target=new>per Wrestling Inc) that read the likes of “no more outlaw mud show for me” and “[my] tummy hurt.”

Omega posted to his account to confirm he is back in control, as you can see below. He also said he’s excited for WrestleMania, noting:

“Kinda! Got some friends doing big things!”

Oh boy, apologies. Think we’ve gotten this under control. Disaster averted after a late April Fool’s joke on me? All should be good! Sorry again! 🙇‍♂️ — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) April 2, 2024

Thanks to @Jebailey for the quick heads up!!! — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) April 2, 2024