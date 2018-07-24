Kenny Omega Working The G1 With a Possible Fractured Heel

– Kenny Omega revealed on the latest edition of Being The Elite (via wrestlinginc.com) that he’s currently working through the G1 Climax tournament with an injury…

“I still haven’t recovered from San Francisco. It’s nothing major, it will heal. My heel, my actual heel is suspected to be fractured a little bit slightly. It’s been very painful, it’s very difficult to walk. It’s highly padded through the matches and adrenaline gets me through it.”