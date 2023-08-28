Kenzie Paige Ends Kamille’s NWA Women’s World Title Reign At NWA 75

Kenzie Paige has toppled Kamille, beating the NWA Women’s World Champion to end her title reign at NWA 75. Paige picked up the win over Kamille at Sunday’s night two of the 75th anniversary event after she earned the title shot in the Mildred Burke Invitational Gauntlet on night one.

Paige is now in her first title reign as Women’s World Champion, while Kamille’s reign ends at 813 days. She first won the title back in June of 2021 at NWA When Our Shadows Fall with a win over Serena Deeb.