– During a recent interview with Casual Conversations, NWA wrestler Kerry Morton discussed his career and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kerry Morton on his journey as a third-generation wrestler: “Obviously, I got some big shoes to fill. But at the end of the day, I’m my own man, and that’s something that, in professional wrestling, it is tough to stay relevant and stay on top of the food chain. That’s something I think about every single day, is staying on top of the food chain, staying in that highlighted spot, doing things that are out of the ordinary to be in this position. So it’s there. It’s there, most definitely. But I try not to let it get to me. I try to think about what’s happening in the moment, and how I can direct the future, for either my path…Professional wrestling is such a strange industry where you don’t know what is to come tomorrow.”

On how nothing is guaranteed in wrestling:” Nothing is ever guaranteed in professional wrestling. I don’t take that lightly. It’s something that you gotta think about, and you gotta create and edge. I love it. I love the position I’m in right now. I signed with the National Wrestling Alliance for a long time because I believe in this company. I believe in what we’re doing. We’re not everyone’s cup of coffee, and that’s okay. I accept it. I’m not. Kerry Morton is not everyone’s cup of coffee, and that’s okay. That’s what professional wrestling is interpreted for. Opinions are meant to be heard. Whether you like me, you love me, you hate me, you want to hurt me, I am still on the tip of your conversation when you think of the National Wrestling Alliance and you think of the generation of superstars coming up. That’s how I like to think of it right now.”

On helping with the marketing of NWA: “I get the opportunity to help with NWA marketing a lot, outside of marketing the face of the company, Kerry Morton. I get to help the other roster, so to speak. So it’s really cool. I have a good time doing it. It’s something that keeps me very busy. Extra income, which is great to have, especially [as] as a hustling wrestler.”

During the recent NWA Samhain pay-per-view event, Morton teamed with Alex Taylor to beat The Headbangers in a Rock ‘n’ Roll tag team match.