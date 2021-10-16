wrestling / News
Kevin Kelly Shows Support for Fans Receiving Copyright Strikes for NJPW Clips & Media
– A number of New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) fans on Twitter have expressed frustration on receiving copyright strikes from New Japan or TV Asahi over sharing gifs and clips from NJPW. Well, it appears at least someone has heard their frustrations and is attempting to help in NJPW English broadcaster Kevin Kelly (h/t Fightful).
Earlier this week, Kelly shared a message on Twitter, showing his understanding for the fans who are frustrated on NJPW’s crackdown on gifs and media from events. Kelly also added that he’s messaged the New Japan World team on the issue, noting the crackdown policy is “short-sighted.”
Kevin Kelly wrote, “I just messaged the World team. I agree this policy is short-sighted and I’m sorry to anyone who had been hassled by it. You all aren’t profiting from this. Push and pull from content creators and fans has been going on too long.” You can view the tweet he shared below:
I just messaged the World team. I agree this policy is short-sighted and I'm sorry to anyone who had been hassled by it. You all aren't profiting from this. Push and pull from content creators and fans has been going on too long.
— Kevin Kelly (@realkevinkelly) October 15, 2021
