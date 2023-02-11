Kevin Kiley Reveals How His NWA Nuff Said Match Came About

Kevin Kiley is set to debut for NWA at Nuff Said, and he recently discussed how the match happened and more. Kiley spoke with Jim Varsallone of Miami Herald and talked about making his debut for the company against EC3 at this weekend’s show. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On how the match happened: “I do a podcast for FOX called Tyrus and the Wise Men. I’ve been doing that for seven or eight months. I started in the business with Tyrus, and I was on the road with him for a very long time. We share some stories, and we’re good friends, so it just kind of came through that. It was an opportunity that was brought to me through that and through the relationships that I had with those guys. They’ve really been kind to me, I love them, and I want to go give it my best shot for them.”

On if he’s planning to do anything more with the company: “At this point, for me, I’m staying focused on the pay-per-view. That’s it. I’m setting all of my energy, all of my intention… I’m setting my entire visions and my entire thought process on the 11th and on Nuff Said,” Kiley said.