Kevin Ku On the Possibilities For A FTR vs. Violence Is Forever Fight

Speaking recently on The Spotlight, Violence Is Forever’s Kevin Ku talked about his team’s stance on FTR as a dominant force in the tag team territory and how they would like to set up a match between the two teams in the future (via Fightful). Ku referenced calling FTR out at last year’s Beyond Wrestling Heavy Lies The Crown show and how scheduling simply hasn’t worked out yet for the teams to face each other in the ring. You can find a few highlights from Ku and watch the full video below.

On the original callout where the challenge was invoked: “They gave us an open mic and told us to say whatever I wanted and said if I wanted to talk about FTR, I could. So I said, ‘Okay.’ I don’t know how many people know this, but that match was supposed to happen a couple of times last year, end of 2021 into 2022. Obviously, they’re pretty busy, so it never worked out with their scheduled. So, we’re waiting.”

On the scheduling obstacles that need to be overcome: “I keep a list of my phone of wrestling accomplishments, wrestling goals, and who I want to wrestle and who we want to wrestle as a tag team. They are right up there and they have been for a very long time since we realized they were taking independent bookings. There are a couple of companies where it was supposed to happen, I won’t say who they are since it didn’t happen there, so I don’t want to put them on blast. It was supposed to happen at different companies, it just never worked out with their schedule. When we did extra work (at AEW) in Nashville, we actually talked to both of them and they were like, ‘Yes, we want this happen, we’re going to go speak to Tony Khan right now about taking more independent bookings.’ That was right before they started winning all the tag team titles. Obviously, it was hard to take a random independent date with a tag team that Tony Khan knows nothing about.”

On Tony Khan’s likely knowledge of VIF: “I assume nothing. I’m good friends with people he’s known and tape traded with back in the day. I’m sure that he watched a lot of wrestling, but I don’t know how much he knows of us as actual wrestlers. I’m sure he’s heard of us, but I don’t know how much he actually knows of us. I fully believe that if he knew who we actually were, we would be there right now. That’s not me trying to blow smoke up my own ass, I’m very confident that we are two of the best wrestlers, period, in the world right now. Look at our last year or two years. You can’t touch that. We’ve been everywhere, we’ve done everything, and we haven’t stopped. We never have an off-day. None of our matches are off days. We always go as hard as we can, doesn’t matter if there are five fans or 6,000 fans. We will do everything we can.”