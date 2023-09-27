Kevin Ku Says Violence Is Forever vs. FTR Will Hopefully Happen Soon

FTR is in the midst of an open challenge series, and Kevin Ku is hopeful that leads to Violence Is Forever getting a shot at them. Ku and Dominic Garrini have worked some AEW and ROH show, and Ku recently spoke about his hope for a match against FTR while speaking with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & SP3 on In The Weeds. Some highlights are below:

On the match potentially happening: “Hopefully sometime soon, if not by the end of the year next year. Me and Dom made points where after we were done with Collision or ROH, to introduce ourselves to Tony [Tony Khan] so he physically knows we are human beings on this earth. He’s an extremely busy person, and I know that. The man doesn’t have enough time in the day to watch some small Indie show or know everything in the world. I saw something where he works 80 hours in a week. That’s absolutely insane, but I believe it because he has to deal with all his pro sports teams and four shows for wrestling and trying to still be a fan. I can’t imagine how tired he is at all times. I hope it happens. We’re trying our best to put our best foot forward in every single match we have, singles or tag, so there is no doubt when it happens that we should be in that spot. I don’t want it to be, ‘why is this random tag team not signed to AEW getting this opportunity?’ I want people to be like, ‘this is a cool thing. These are our guys that we watched for a long time and have worked their asses off for this opportunity.'”

On FTR’s open challenge: “I’m sure it’s hard because they are so hyper-focused on WrestleDream to even think about anything else after that. Who knows if they’re going to continue doing that. What if Aussie Open win the titles? Who knows if they continue that. I hope the best for Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher, I love those two. Me and Dom credit them a lot, along with WorkHorsemen, for teaching us early in our tag careers what to do and how to make ourselves stand out. To see the WorkHorsemen and Iron Savages, I love wrestling them, to see those three wrestle FTR makes my heart very happy because I could see all of my friends get opportunities on a bigger stage that all of them truly deserve. Of course, I want that opportunity and Dom wants that opportunity, but it’s cool to see our friends get that too.”