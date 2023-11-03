Kevin Nash Explains Why Scott Hall Had Issues With Goldust Character

In the latest episode of Kliq This (via Wrestling Inc), Kevin Nash spoke about why Scott Hall had issues working an angle with the Goldust character in WWE. According to Nash, Hall didn’t have a problem with homophobia, he just didn’t know how to explain the character to his son. Goldust beat Razor Ramon for the Intercontinental title and the two were set for a rematch at Wrestemania XII before Hall’s suspension.

Nash said: “So Scott — who wasn’t a homophobe — just told Vince. He goes, ‘If I have to go home … I’m involved in the angle, if I have to go home and explain this to my kid …’ because you can’t just say, ‘Oh well, you know some men like [other men].’ It wasn’t that Scott was a homophobe. Scott just didn’t want to teach his 5-year-old about homosexuality,” said Nash, adding that it’s a different world now.“