Kevin Nash on How Vince McMahon Asked to Join The Kliq

– On the debut episode of the Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash shared a story of Vince McMahon saying he wanted to join The Kliq. Nash stated on Vince McMahon (via WrestlingInc.com):

“He walked in and goes, ‘Let me ask you guys f***ing something right now. What’s the deal with this f***ing Kliq?’ We just sat there like, ‘Oh, f***.’ This is a different tone than he’s ever taken. [Vince said] ‘Because, God dammit, I want in.’ And we all looked at him and laughed, we said, ‘You love the businessman, you’re in.’ He basically kind of told us, ‘You guys are busting your a** coming up with sh**.’ We just didn’t come up with sh** for ourselves, we came up with sh** for other guys too.”