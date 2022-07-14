wrestling / News
Kevin Nash on How Vince McMahon Asked to Join The Kliq
July 14, 2022 | Posted by
– On the debut episode of the Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash shared a story of Vince McMahon saying he wanted to join The Kliq. Nash stated on Vince McMahon (via WrestlingInc.com):
“He walked in and goes, ‘Let me ask you guys f***ing something right now. What’s the deal with this f***ing Kliq?’ We just sat there like, ‘Oh, f***.’ This is a different tone than he’s ever taken. [Vince said] ‘Because, God dammit, I want in.’ And we all looked at him and laughed, we said, ‘You love the businessman, you’re in.’ He basically kind of told us, ‘You guys are busting your a** coming up with sh**.’ We just didn’t come up with sh** for ourselves, we came up with sh** for other guys too.”
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Takes Shot At Chris Jericho Following AEW Dynamite Segment
- Konnan Claims That Santana and Ortiz Are Not On Good Terms
- Jeff Jarrett On Scott Steiner’s ‘Big Poppa Pump’ Character In WCW, Steiner’s Transformation Into Singles Star
- Jade Cargill Shuts Down Stokely Hathaway Over Eddie Kingston Comment, Dax Harwood Weighs In