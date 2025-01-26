wrestling / News

Kevin Owens Attacks Shawn Michaels at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Cody Saves, HBK Hits Sweet Chin Music

January 25, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Cody Rhodes Shawn Michaels Kevin Owens Image Credit: WWE

The contract signing between Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes got physical at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, with Owens attacking Shawn Michaels. Cody said he was done talking, but Owens noted that Cody was a liar and that he would win the title he deserves at the Royal Rumble. Michaels, who was officiating the segment, said that it sounded like Owens was jealous. That led to Owens accusing HBK of being a quitter. Then he signed and hit a cheap shot on Cody Rhodes. HBK got in the middle, so Owens attacked him as well. He attempted a piledriver but Cody stopped it, allowing Michaels to hit a Sweet Chin Music.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Saturday Night's Main Event, WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading