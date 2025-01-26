wrestling / News
Kevin Owens Attacks Shawn Michaels at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Cody Saves, HBK Hits Sweet Chin Music
The contract signing between Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes got physical at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, with Owens attacking Shawn Michaels. Cody said he was done talking, but Owens noted that Cody was a liar and that he would win the title he deserves at the Royal Rumble. Michaels, who was officiating the segment, said that it sounded like Owens was jealous. That led to Owens accusing HBK of being a quitter. Then he signed and hit a cheap shot on Cody Rhodes. HBK got in the middle, so Owens attacked him as well. He attempted a piledriver but Cody stopped it, allowing Michaels to hit a Sweet Chin Music.
🗣️ SEXY BOYYYYY
San Antonio's own and WWE Hall of Famer @ShawnMichaels has arrived!!
#SNME pic.twitter.com/z71nElogKD
— WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2025
.@ShawnMichaels promises to get that contract signed TONIGHT! ✍️#SNME pic.twitter.com/Ji1rqyxdU6
— WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2025
.@FightOwensFight ALWAYS has to make things difficult… 🙄#SNME pic.twitter.com/myg1ygCnsc
— WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2025
.@CodyRhodes is DONE talking! 😤#SNME pic.twitter.com/d7pCdk6O1O
— WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2025
.@FightOwensFight plans on winning #RoyalRumble and taking EVERYTHING from @CodyRhodes 👀#SNME pic.twitter.com/SKuLChN1a0
— WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2025
"You just sound jealous…"@FightOwensFight couldn't believe what he heard 😳#SNME pic.twitter.com/wXP6SOe6bO
— WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2025
SWEET CHIN MUSIC! 🎶@ShawnMichaels had to remind @FightOwensFight who he was dealing with 😡#SNME pic.twitter.com/yHqACq7Ar9
— WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2025
