Kevin Owens Destroys Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber, Randy Orton Returns

Randy Orton returned at WWE Elimination Chamber after Kevin Owens destroyed Sami Zayn in an unsanctioned match. The match between Owens and Zayn was brutal, involving chairs (sometimes covered in barbed wire), tables, hockey sticks and more. In the end, Owens did what he said he would do and brutalized Zayn, finishing him off after multiple powerbombs on the ring apron.

After the match, Owens pulled up the mats on the outside and tried to piledrive Zayn on the concrete, but Orton returned. The two fought in the ring where Orton hit Owens with an RKO. He then followed that up with a punt attempt, but security intervened and Owens escaped. Orton then hit RKOs on several members of security to end the segment.

You know it’s a Canadian brawl when the hockey stick comes out. #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/yBfLauOAhG — Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) March 2, 2025