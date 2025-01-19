Kevin Owens On the Origin Of His Corresponding Tattoo With Steve Corino

Kevin Owens and Steve Corino have corresponding tattoos, and Owens talked about them in a recent WWE video. Corino and Owens have long been friends, and Owens spoke about his “LIVE” ink on the latest WWE Tattooed.

“I got this tattoo that says ‘LIVE,'” Owens said (per Fightful). “Because the E is backward, some people say ‘EVIL’ A lot of people get this one, and they ask me first if it’s okay, and I’m always happy to say, ‘Yeah, sure, go ahead.’ This one resonates with a lot of people. I got this tattoo at the same time as Steve Corino. He has the same one as well, and it’s the name of our faction in Ring of Honor.”

Owens continued, “He’s my mentor. He brought me to Japan for the first time. We wrestled each other in 2004. He came to Ring of Honor where I was working full time and immediately as soon as he showed up, I’m like, he’s got to be with me. My last match in Ring of Honor was against him. Couldn’t have been against anybody else. Now he works at the Performance Center. We don’t talk as much as we wish just because of life. We don’t see each other as much as we wish because of life. But there’s absolutely a lifelong bond for sure.”